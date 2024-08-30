The food industry is facing a recruitment crisis. From 2000 to 2021, headcounts in agriculture and manufacturing dropped by 23% and 11% respectively, according to Defra figures.

The problem was highlighted in May’s workforce review led by John Shropshire, which called for – among other measures – a campaign to drive awareness of the opportunities and career paths in the food industry.

This week, that call was answered. The IGD-funded ‘Mmmake Your Mark’ campaign aims to position the sector as a “dynamic and vibrant place to work” with clear opportunities for progression.

It’s a commendable effort, but one that is notably lacking funding from Defra. That’s perhaps no surprise given the state of government finances and the warnings over the upcoming budget. But it means the activity will be largely confined to social media – in contrast to the big-budget TV ads for defence.

It’s also worth noting the campaign is – understandably – targeting ambitious school leavers. They are more likely to be tempted by roles like data scientist or biochemist than the lower-paid – and equally vital – roles in factories and on farms. As one source puts it: “No one wants to work in factory conditions these days, least of all school leavers.”

That’s why, as the Shropshire review highlighted, a UK campaign can only be part of the solution. Better access to migrant labour, a reform of the Apprenticeship Levy and a workforce data strategy were also key asks.

Labour has made some pledges on these fronts. Newly created body Skills England will look to revamp the Apprenticeship Levy. And the seasonal worker visa route has been extended until 2029. But it’s far from job done. The seasonal worker scheme continues to face problems, and there are also concerns over limiting visa length to six months from key parties, including Shropshire himself.

So if we are to truly tackle the recruitment crisis, we need to address the wider issues. This campaign won’t be able to mmmake its mark alone.