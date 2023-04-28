Nicola Magalini has resigned from his role as CEO of Lily’s Kitchen, The Grocer can reveal.

A petcare veteran, Magalini joined the business in November 2021, having previously worked at Purina Petcare as general manager of the brand’s Nordic region operations.

He has stepped down from the role as Lily’s Kitchen’s chief executive after just under 18 months at the helm, with his successor set to be announced shortly.

A spokeswoman for Lily’s Kitchen told The Grocer the board would like to thank Magalini “for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the team and business, having delivered outstanding growth”.

The premium petfood player delivered a revenue jump of more than 30% last year, as it continued to ride the post-pandemic boom in pet ownership.

Revenues at the brand, which was snapped up by Nestlé in April 2020, shot up 31.6% – from £55.4m to £72.9m – in the year to 31 March 2022.

Growth was driven by UK retail channel expansion and a deepening of its push into overseas territories, it said.