Mars Petcare has appointed Najoh Tita-Reid as chief brand and experience officer.

Effective from 20 November, Tita-Reid will report to Leonid Sudakov, president of growth, digital & platforms.

The newly created role will see Tita-Reid lead the growth agenda for the business, helping create “a seamless brand and consumer experience across the Mars Petcare portfolio of brands and services”.

She will join the business from her current role as global CMO of Logitech, where she has been responsible for “worldwide marketing, brand equity, creative, branded and direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites, and marketing transformation across 120 countries”, according to Mars Petcare.

The appointment signalled Mars Petcare’s “continued focus on digitalisation and technology to accelerate business transformation, drive growth and better serve millions of pets and pet owners”, it added.

“I’m delighted to welcome Najoh to the team,” said Sudakov.

“She is an exceptional marketer and globally recognised leader, known for building strong, diverse and inclusive teams.

“She will bring her broad and impressive experience across tech, healthcare and consumer goods to help us scale our impact and accelerate our digital transformation,” Sudakov added.

Tita-Reid said she was “thrilled to join Mars Petcare at such a pivotal moment, to help lead the next phase of growth”.

“It is a business I have long admired for its inspiring purpose, great people and amazing brands – and it has already proven that incumbents can innovate, transform, and grow.”