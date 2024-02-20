Plastic-free chewing gum brand Milliways has appointed Andrew Bradshaw as sales director.

Bradshaw, who joined Milliways this month from his previous post as UK sales director for Dole Sunshine Company, brings almost 20 years’ industry experience to the role.

He joined Wrigley in 2006 and spent 11 years in sales and category leadership roles, before taking a lead in the sales function integration of Wrigley into Mars Wrigley Confectionery in 2017.

After a further two years at Mars Wrigley, he spent a brief stint as customer category lead at Nestlé, before joining Bonne Maman owner Andros as senior commercial manager.

In his new role, Bradshaw had “set his sights on scaling and growing both the brand and the category, recognising the triple win that Milliways provides for consumers, the category and the environment”, said Milliways.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Andrew to our team,” said Milliways CEO Tom Raviv.

“His arrival marks another major leap forward for Milliways, and his knowledge, experience and passion will be instrumental as we build the future of our industry.”

Bradshaw added: “I am thrilled to be joining Tom and the Milliways team as we accelerate from scale-up to major player.

“There is a huge amount of expandability in the market and Milliways is perfectly positioned to give increasingly environmentally conscious consumers a great fresh taste and plastic-free chew without having to compromise on quality.”

Milliways reformulated its plastic-free chewing gum in November to achieve longer-lasting and more intense flavour across its range.

Over the past year, the brand has won retail listings in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Pret and Costa Coffee, claiming to have grown its footprint to over 6,500 stores nationwide.