Moma Foods founder Tom Mercer has stepped back from the business following its acquisition by AG Barr at the end of last year.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Mercer wrote “the time has come for me to pass the baton”, thanking suppliers, customers, investors and advisors for their support of the porridge and oat milk brand over the past 18 years.

“The same passionate and dedicated team will continue to lead Moma Foods,” he added. “I can’t wait to see how the journey develops, as they write the next chapter, supported by the excellent team at AG Barr.”

Peter Joubert – who has spent the past seven years of his 10-year career with Moma as MD – will take the reins from Mercer.

“It’s my pleasure to continue to lead the Moma business as we enter an exciting period of growth over the next few years, cementing our position as the leading British oat milk brand,” Joubert told The Grocer.

“Tom has been an incredibly inspiring founder to work alongside – his dedication, determination and passion have had a profound impact on us all, and we wish him all the best for whatever he chooses to do next,” he said.

“We have a fantastic team in place to deliver the growth, supported by AG Barr in the background.”

It comes after Irn-Bru owner AG Barr acquired the remaining minority stake in plant-based milk brand Moma Foods for £3.4m in December.