Name: Sonja Mitchell

Job title: MD

Company: Jump Ship Brewing

What was your first job? I was a waitress in a tea room – I started working there when I was 13 & 3/4 and kept going all through my studies until the age of 21. The quality of the cake I ate made up for the frilly aprons we had to wear.

What’s been your worst job interview? When I was 26, I had an interview for my first job in Washington DC. The interviewer turned up half an hour late and didn’t know who I was or what I was there for.

What was the first music single you bought? Oasis, Wonderwall when I was 15. I was a total indie kid. I saw Oasis playing at a small gig in Bouremouth and fell in love with the mosh pit, and Liam Gallagher.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Obsessing about alcohol-free beer.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they try our beer for the first time.

What is the least rewarding part? Having to be ‘always on’ for social media.

What is your motto in life? Calm seas never made a good sailor

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A month off each summer. I’d sail the western island of Scotland, all the way up to St Kilda.

Do you have any phobias? Heights!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Have a bigger focus on value, rather than price point.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A sailing boat (is that allowed?).

What animal most reflects your personality? A dolphin – I’m cheerful, sociable and am happiest in (or on) the water.

What’s your favourite film and why? Gladiator – I love the drama of the colosseum and the victory of the underdog.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Walking into the wrong hotel room… there was someone in the bed, I made a rapid exit.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Meryl Streep. She’s smart, funny and we can sing Abba tunes while we work.

What would your death row meal be? Lemony roast chicken with crispy roasties, followed by a cheeseboard.