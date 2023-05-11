Name: Sam Harrison

Job title: Owner

Company: Sam’s Larder and Sam’s Riverside

What was your first job? My first proper job was working as a waiter in Chateau Whistler, in Whistler, Canada, which was an amazing experience. I was on a gap year between school and university and being on the other side of the world, and having to work that hard, taught me a lot.

What’s been your worst job interview? When I was at university, I interviewed for a graduate scheme at a large recruitment firm. I very quickly released it wasn’t for me. I didn’t walk out, but I was very tempted to.

What was the first music single you bought? Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen. I played it so much. My poor parents.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I am a general dogsbody. I think people think owning restaurants and food stores is very glamorous – in truth it’s often very far from that.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The people. I love working with my teams. Everything we achieve, and have achieved, is possible because of them and their amazing teamwork.

What is the least rewarding part? The hours and the impact on my family life and social life. It can be brutal.

What is your motto in life? Keep buggering on.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I spend so many hours on my feet, I would love a daily massage!

Do you have any phobias? I get very claustrophobic in tight spaces.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? We are trying to change people’s view on frozen food and the quality it can deliver.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A very good bottle of pinot noir – although it wouldn’t last long.

What animal most reflects your personality? Honey badgers are known for not backing down, and the last three years have been one big fight to survive.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Godfather. I love the scale of it, it’s so beautiful on so many levels. I love the family aspect and I love the use of food!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? There’s been a few! Maybe passing out in a sauna in Berlin…

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? I would love to host a dinner with Al Pacino. Probably my favourite actor. I would love to do a special menu for him and then have him talk about his career.

What would your death row meal be? A rib eye steak with a great pinot noir.