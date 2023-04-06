Name: Justine Fulton

Job title: Butcher

Company: The Lambing Shed

What was your first job? I started working in a chippy when I was 15. Free chips at the end of every shift was great but the greasy hair, not so much.

What’s been your worst job interview? I once went for an interview for a tour operator and had to present a welcome meeting as a nervous 18-year-old in front of 100 other people.

What was the first music single you bought? Busted, What I Go To School For. Of course.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Rack of glam.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Having customers come back telling me they really enjoyed what I recommended.

What is the least rewarding part? Aching muscles and sometimes knife injuries.

What is your motto in life? It is what it is.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Working from home.

Do you have any phobias? Heights and daddy long legs.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Stop calling ‘fake meat’ meat.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A yacht.

What animal most reflects your personality? Pig.

What’s your favourite film and why? Shrek. Great soundtrack, excellent storyline, perfect characters, what’s not to love?

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I’ve had too many to recount. Most recent was starting a new job and stabbing myself in the first hour.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Tom Kerridge, my favourite chef.

What would your death row meal be? Starbucks caramel frappuccino and a full English breakfast.