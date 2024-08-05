Nomad Foods has appointed Steven Libermann as group executive president, effective immediately.

Libermann has spent the past nine years at Nomad Foods, culminating as executive president for FBN (France, Belgium, Netherlands), southern Europe, UK&I and global sales.

He joined Nomad Foods as part of the acquisition of Findus in 2015 and was CEO of Findus southern Europe.

Libermann has led Nomad Foods’ southern Europe region (Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal) since 2018, taking responsibility for the UK & Ireland business and global sales in 2023.

His earlier career included international marketing positions at Nestlé and BIC, plus time as managing director at Senoble and as a senior equity fund advisor.

As a member of Nomad Foods’ executive committee, Libermann will be responsible for driving profitable growth across all of its 22 markets and channels.

“I am delighted to announce Steven’s extended role as group executive president,” said Nomad Foods CEO Stéfan Descheemaeker.

“With us since the creation of Nomad Foods nine years ago, Steven has been central to helping us get to where we are today, as Europe’s leading frozen food company.

“Extending his role will enable us to focus on driving growth across all of our markets, continuing to build the frozen food category and cementing our relationships with our commercial partners, allowing us to reach even more families with our iconic brands and products,” Descheemaeker added.