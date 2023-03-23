Organic dairy co-operative Omsco has appointed Martyn Anthony as its new CEO.

Anthony was the COO of the business before the role was combined with that of chief executive to create a more operationally focused CEO position, Omsco said.

The aim of the management team restructure was to drive forward its business strategy and deliver on its goal of achieving operational and commercial excellence.

The change will take place from 1 April 2023.

“The board and management team have been focused on stabilising the business – reviewing and streamlining its activities and creating a long-term strategy,” said Omsco chairman Neil Kennedy.

“Our focus is now on driving forward this strategy and deliver on our goal of achieving operational and commercial excellence.”

Kennedy said Anthony had the “operational experience and proven leadership skills” to take the company onwards.

“Although the current market conditions are undoubtedly challenging, I believe that we are capable of riding out this latest storm and in line with our strategy are well placed to build a long term, value-added, organic dairy business,” said Anthony.

As a result of the restructure, David Williams will step down as CEO to establish his own strategic consultancy business.

Williams intends to continue providing advice to the board and to ensure a continuing focus on the development of Omsco’s new strategy.

“David joined us at what was a difficult time for Omsco and he has played a critical role in the stabilisation and rejuvenation of the business,” said Kennedy. “His energy, experience and focus on turning the business around and putting in place the right structure, strategy, and team we believe leave us well positioned moving forward.”

On his new position, Williams said it was “time to hand the baton on to someone able to lead the next stage of Omsco’s development”. He was “delighted” to have a continued relationship with the company, he added.