Pippa Murray, the founder of ethical peanut butter brand Pip & Nut, has joined B Lab UK as a board trustee.

Murray joins the non-profit ethical accreditation network for an initial three-year spell and will help support governance of the board.

She’ll also play an ambassadorial role in raising awareness about the work of the not for profit, which includes the B Corp accreditation, through external speaking events, peer learning and joining community collaboration groups, B Lab said.

“We are delighted to welcome Pip’s perspective of a female founder with strong experience in retail, food, and agricultural sectors – all crucial areas of expertise we need reflected in our board,” said Mary Johnstone-Louis, chair of the B Lab UK board of trustees.

“Pip & Nut have significant experience thinking seriously about food systems, packaging, and the impact of global supply chains, while Pip herself has seen her business grow from market stalls to selling via major retailers without compromise on better business practice. All of this enables her to bring the perspectives we need on both scale and impact around our board table.”

Pip & Nut has been a certified B Corp since 2019 and is the only certified peanut butter brand in the category among the more than 1,300 companies to have achieved a B Corp certification. Becoming a B Corp had had a “transformational impact” on Pip & Nut’s business approach and bottom line, Murray said.

“I’m delighted to join the B Lab UK board to support other businesses on their journey into the community, and work alongside the inspiring B Lab UK team to promote continued growth of an engaged and diverse B Corp movement,” Murray said.

“We’ve got such an exciting opportunity to take the B Corp community into the mainstream, and in doing so change the norms within and around the economic systems that help to protect our planet for future generations to come.”