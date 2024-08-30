Pladis has introduced a policy allowing new parents to take 18 weeks’ fully paid leave.

The global Life Transitions policy will be open to all 16,000 employees across the 20 countries in which the business operates.

Tailored to local market legislation, the policy allows a minimum of 36 weeks’ leave, with 18 weeks fully paid for main carers and four weeks’ paid leave for secondary carers, with a phased return schedule.

The policy will roll out across the global business over the next 12 months.

It was intended to support colleagues through the “major life change of becoming a parent”, said Pladis.

“Striving to be an employer of choice for women and parents, we’re creating a happy and inclusive workplace for all our colleagues so they can bring their best every day,” said Pladis chief HR officer Geraldine Fraser.

Dame Kelly Holmes, who is a member of Pladis’ IDE advisory board, added: “I am thrilled to see Pladis taking such a significant step with the launch of this policy for new parents.

“I believe it reflects the business’s commitment to valuing their people and sets a powerful example to the industry.”

It comes after Pladis unveiled plans to redraw the boundaries of its regional businesses last month, combining eastern Europe with western Europe & emerging markets.

The shift, effective 1 January 2025, will see Tim Brett (Pladis’ MD for western Europe & emerging markets) expand his purview as MD for Europe & emerging markets.