Pret a Manger shops & franchise director Guy Meakin is leaving the company to take up a new role as president of Krispy Kreme UK in November.

He will replace Jamie Dunning, who is stepping down after just under two years in the role and leaving the business.

Meakin has occupied several managerial roles in retail, including as trading manager at Marks & Spencer from 2013 until 2017 and senior buyer at Sainsbury’s for four years.

His contribution was “the engine of Pret UK” for the past two years, according to Pret UK&I managing director Clare Clough.

Clough said she was sharing “sad news” of Meakin leaving, expressing he had driven “significant change and benefit into [Pret’s] commercial behaviours and offer for customers”.

Krispy Kreme international president Matt Spanjers said Meakin was ready to lead the company “through its next phase of profitable, nationwide expansion”.

“We are thrilled to have Guy Meakin join us,” said Spanjers. “He has extensive experience in the quick service restaurant industry and also has strong relationships with many of our customers and partners.”

“We recently launched a new doughnut lineup of fan favourites, bestsellers and some new trending flavours and we look forward to having him lead our amazing brand through its next phase of profitable, nationwide expansion.”

Krispy Kreme currently operates over 129 UK outlets alongside a growing retail presence with major supermarkets Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.