Richard Williams has been appointed CEO of Müller Yogurt & Desserts in the UK & Ireland.

Williams has over 20 years of senior experience in marketing, commercial and general management within the dairy and wider fmcg sector.

Williams joins Müller this month from rival dairy business Saputo, where he was executive committee member and vice president of its cheese business, responsible for all commercial functions. In this role, he developed a turnaround strategy for its cheese portfolio, identified and unlocked new private label contracts and oversaw key network transformation initiatives.

He was previously business unit director for Yoplait Europe at General Mills and before that spent seven years in Danone’s US dairy division, including four years as marketing director.

“I can’t wait to meet the team and get started at Müller Yogurt & Desserts,” said Williams. “It’s one of the most recognisable and loved brands in the UK, with an impressive private label business and products that are found in over half of the nation’s fridges.

“By working hard to be the dairy partner of choice for our customers and focusing on innovation, marketing, quality and sustainability, we are in a good place to continue our growth journey and help put a smile on the nation’s face,” he added.

Williams replaces ex-Jacobs Douwe Egberts MD Justin Cook at the helm of Müller’s yoghurt business.

Hi appointment would help drive more sales, said Dr Manfred Weiß, group chief commercial officer for branded dairy for the wider Müller Group.

“We are excited to welcome Richard to the team. Müller Yogurt & Desserts has restored momentum and we see huge opportunities for growth,” added Weiß. “With Richard in position, we are looking forward to fuelling category growth and driving more sales for our customers, which in turn benefits the whole supply chain.”