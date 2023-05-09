Spar trading director Chris Lewis has left the business after more than two decades, the symbol group has confirmed.

“After 23 years at Spar UK’s central office in Harrow, trading director Chris Lewis has decided to leave the business,” said Spar MD Louise Hoste.

“Chris has been an important part of Spar’s recent history and we wish him continued success for the future.”

Hoste said Spar was going to “take the time to review its organisational structure” and “recruit accordingly”.

During Lewis’ time as trading director, he worked on several projects with the main board, including a new purchasing strategy.

During 2019, he served as joint interim MD with former company secretary Jackie Mackenzie while the business sought a permanent successor to former MD Debbie Robinson.