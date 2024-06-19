The chair of the Trussell Trust and Asda’s chief of people and corporate affairs are two of the many standout food and drink workers to receive awards in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

Stephen Hicks, chair of the food and hunger action group the Trussell Trust, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to charity.

Having served the organisation for the past seven years, seeing it through periods of record demand, Hicks said he’d been “humbled and privileged” during his time there. The charity worker veteran has over 25 years’ experience within US broking houses and has served multiple charities, including as regional chair for the Samaritans and as a board member for Mind.

“This honour is for the Trussell Trust and our community of food banks across the UK, and the work we’ve done together to support food banks and people facing hardship over the last few years,” said Hicks.

Trussell Trust CEO Emma Revie said: “I speak on behalf of everyone at the Trussell Trust when I say we are delighted Stephen has been appointed a CBE, in recognition of the significant contribution that he has made in supporting not only our charity, but the network of over 1,400 food bank centres who we work alongside [across the UK].”

Retail industry charity support

Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer, was awarded an MBE for services to the voluntary and charity sector.

Since 2021, Tatum has sat on the board of trustees for retail charity GroceryAid, as well as playing a central role in supporting Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign and sitting as a trustee for Tommy’s, the UK’s largest pregnancy and baby-loss charity.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa, said: ”I’m delighted Hayley has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to the charity and voluntary sector.

”Hayley has always been passionate about making a positive impact both within our business and outside it, and has led the way with her involvement in her charitable and non-executive roles.”

Former Unilever CEO and now non-exec director for business consulting service Accenture, Alan Jope, was awarded a CBE for services to British business.

Alan Bates awarded knighthood

Jope, who took up office as Unilever’s CEO in 2018, having headed its beauty and personal care division as president for four years prior, stepped down from the helm after five years in 2023. His Unilever career spanned 35 years.

“It was an enormous privilege to lead Unilever as CEO for almost five years. I am extremely grateful for this recognition from His Royal Highness’s Birthday Honours list,” said Jope.

Meanwhile, Alan Bates was honoured with a knighthood after campaigning for justice for those who were impacted by the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Celebrated fashion designer Anya Seymour Hindmarch, who worked with supermarkets to create fully recyclable shopping bags from recycled plastic with a lifespan of 10 years, was given a damehood.

While light on accolades for big food, drink and retailer names this year, the King’s 2024 Birthday Honours list commended many working in public health, farming and food tech.

Food, drink and retail people awarded in King’s Birthday Honours 2024:

Damehood

Anya Susannah Seymour Hindmarch CBE: celebrated fashion designer and environmentalist

Knighthood

Alan Bates: former subpostmaster who campaigned to highlight Post Office Horizon scandal

Commanders of the Order of the British empire (CBE)

Norman Cecil: deputy secretary, Defra, Northern Ireland civil service. For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland

Ian Gatt: chief executive, Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association. For services to the fishing industry

Stephen Dominic Hicks: chair, Trussell Trust. For services to charity

Alan Jope: lately chief executive officer, Unilever. For services to business

Lesley Margaret Wild: lately chair, Bettys and Taylors. For services to business and trade

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Amira Amzour: deputy director, Environment Bill, Defra. For services to environmental legislation

Robert Henry Caudwell: lately chair, Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force. For services to lowland peat carbon stores and to food security

Dr Belinda Rosanna Clarke: director, Agri-TechE. For services to agri-technologies and farming

Andrew John Forsey: national director, Feeding Britain. For services to education

Junior Charles Johnson: director of operations, Food Standards Agency. For public and voluntary service

Members of the Order of the British empire (MBE)