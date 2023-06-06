Wilko has promoted Ben Exall to the role of digital & marketing communications director.

Previously digital director, the move adds communications and corporate PR to his duties. He has also been appointed a statutory director of the company.

Exall has been with Wilko as digital director since 2020, having spent the previous four years as head of digital for Homebase.

He is accountable for Wilko’s omnichannel transformation, central to its turnaround strategy as it seeks to revive flagging sales.

Earlier this year, the retailer rolled out click & collect to all its 400 stores, offering online orders for collection within three hours.

Wilko’s latest full-year accounts, to 29 January 2022, credited online as a source of moderate growth, while total sales fell by £43.2m to £1.32bn, dragged down by flagging high street footfall.

Wilko has also made a number of recent changes to its senior leadership team, including the appointment of new CEO Mark Jackson in December.

In February it emerged the business was axing 150 assistant store manager roles while reducing the hours of team supervisors in 150 stores, equivalent to a further 150 full-time job losses.