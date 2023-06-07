XPO Logistics has started offering employees undergoing fertility treatment paid leave in a bid to attract more talent into the sector.

The transport and logistics company is now offering 10 days of additional paid leave for all UK and Ireland colleagues while either they or their partners undergo fertility treatment.

It said it wanted to support staff during what was often an emotionally and financially draining time.

“We’re there for our people when they need us the most,” said XPO Logistics HR vice-president Lynn Brown.

“We understand that fertility treatment is hugely stressful, so we are doing what we can to remove finance-related concerns.”

She added: “Our people go the extra mile for the business and customers. We want to make sure we’re going the extra mile for them.

“This policy reinforces XPO’s employee support and benefits packages, which rank amongst the most progressive in the UK and Ireland.”

XPO Logistics said the move particularly targeted female talent, but conditions applied equally to anyone in any relationship. The sector is known for being predominantly male dominated.

Logistics companies have set out to improve working conditions for staff in recent years, amid a shortage in drivers and warehouse workers.

The Grocer recently reported that logistics workers were still faced with poor working conditions – including female warehouse and transport workers needing to be escorted to toilets – despite a dramatic rise in wages across the sector after the supply chain crisis highlighted the need to improve conditions for drivers.

Earlier this year, XPO pledged to “end period poverty” by making feminine hygiene products available at its sites in the UK and Ireland for all employees to access.