Maria Gonçalves
Maria Gonçalves is international trade editor at The Grocer. She was formerly senior reporter.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293610411
- Email:
- maria.goncalves@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Big energy accused of exploitation over ‘secret broker commissions’
Businesses claim they were not told of commissions paid to brokers by energy firms
- News
Heineken says Russia exit will take longer than expected
The Dutch brewer promised to withdraw from the Russian market following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine nearly a year ago
- News
JBS and PepsiCo among companies slammed for ‘poor’ climate credentials
A New Climate Institute report claims food giants lack ’credible commitments’ to reach net zero
- News
Impact of Turkey earthquake will push freight prices up, experts warn
The earthquake has caused a massive backlog of goods as local roads, railway lines and airports have been damaged
- Reports
Five brands that made the ASA’s list of greenwashing shame
The crackdown is on, with everyone from watchdogs to financial investors placing the claims of food companies in their crosshairs
- Analysis & Features
The big food & drink greenwashing crackdown
Now sustainability is a big priority for shoppers, eco-claims are everywhere. Yet so too are accusations of greenwashing. So the crackdown is on, with everyone from watchdogs to financial investors placing the claims of food companies in their crosshairs
- News
Unilever urged to stop selling ice cream in Russia
Campaigners are urging the fmcg giant to end the sale of Cornetto and Magnum in Russia
- News
Industry calls for greater export focus after Whitehall reshuffle
The industry has welcomed the DIT and BEIS merger as it puts ’business and trade at the heart of Whitehall’
- News
NI protocol ‘is a mess’ says former PM John Major
Major said he was “baffled” as to how the protocol could have been negotiated in its existing form
- News
Food safety at ‘huge risk’ as EU laws set to expire
Food safety laws carried over from the EU are set to be scrapped on 31 December under post-Brexit legislation
- News
HGV drivers report facing ‘unlawful’ conditions at work
Truck drivers are still facing “deplorable and unlawful” roadside conditions such as being denied toilet access during their rest breaks, a union has warned
- News
Battered supply chains put food and drink at highest theft risk
Supply chain volatility has opened the floodgates for ‘opportunistic crime’
- News
Food exporters at risk of hefty fines from new French packaging laws
British food exporters are “petrified” over upcoming French packaging rules that could mean they are hit with fines worth tens of thousands of euros
- News
CMA to crack down on food and drink greenwashing claims
The watchdog said it would “examine the accuracy of ‘green’ claims made about household essentials” such as food, toothpaste and laundry detergent
- Comment & Opinion
Why the JBS case will have serious ramifactions for green investment
Mighty Earth’s claim against the Brazilian meat giant highlights a focus on transparency
- News
Fairtrade launches new map to spot labour and climate exploitation
Fairtrade has launched a new tool to help retailers and suppliers identify potential human rights violations and environmental harm across their global supply chains.
- News
New Zealand trade deal: government ‘swerving’ concerns, claim MPs
The UK government is “swerving” concerns that a New Zealand trade deal would lead to unfair competition for local farmers, MPs have claimed.
- Analysis & Features
Commodities outlook: will food prices finally ease in 2023?
Global warming, the war in Ukraine, and China’s slowdown are some of the crucial factors affecting food commodities in 2023
- Analysis & Features
In graphs: Key commodity pricing data to 2023
Where now for commodity prices?
- News
Food supply ‘fully dependent’ on Russian fertiliser for next decade
Nearly half of the world’s potash is still sourced from Russia and Belarus