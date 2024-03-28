Meat giant Cranswick has unveiled a major investment in its Vitalin petfood brand, including a first major TV campaign.

Vitalin, one of the UK’s oldest petfood brands, was acquired by Cranswick in January 2022 as part of its purchase of Grove Pet Foods.

Cranswick said the ad push formed part of a seven-figure brand investment that also included a new pack design to “reinforce the British sourcing credentials and nutritional benefits” of Vitalin’s range.

The 30-second TV ad and accompanying online campaign, titled ‘That’s a Vitalin Dog’ will run across ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky, plus online display and social channels from today (28 March).

The commercial alluded to Vitalin’s heritage as a 71-year-old British brand, while bringing it up to date for modern dog owners, Cranswick said.

The brand work and ad represented Cranswick’s first brand investment in the pet category and a “significant investment” in Vitalin, it added.

“We have ambitious plans for the growth of Vitalin – and ultimately, we want to become market leaders in what is a very crowded category,” said Jerry Lowe, Vitalin head of marketing.

“The brand has stood for British petfood, made with love since 1953, and we’re carrying on that tradition to this day,” he added.

“As part of Cranswick, our farming roots remain and, as such, we’re backing British farming and only using British meat in all of our recipes. Sixty-seven per cent of our recipes are sourced within 100 miles of our Lincolnshire home, Lodge Farm, and our packaging is recyclable too.”

The ad was created by Studio Yes, the creative and production business behind campaigns for Sacla’, Belvoir Farm, Cuvva and Costa.