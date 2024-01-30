Petfood subscription startup Marleybones is to expand its high street presence, rolling into Whole Foods Market this week.

The brand’s products for dogs are set to land in stores from Thursday (1 February). Shelf-stable fresh meals Chic Nosh Chicken, Lush Nosh Lamb and Boss Nosh Beef will be joined by dry treats duo Lamb, Hemp Seeds, Apple & Thyme and Chicken, Hawthorn, Carrot & Sage.

To promote the listing, Whole Foods Market’s storefront on Kensington High Street in London will be the site of a Marleybones takeover throughout February, with the message “dogs deserve to dine deliciously”.

Marleybones launched in late 2020 as a tailored meal plan service – the brainchild of Mikala Wilson Skov and Josephine Rode Bager. It made its retail debut nationwide in Waitrose in November 2023.

The brand’s meals are 60% meat or fish with vegetables, seeds and ‘superfoods’ such as seaweed and chicory root. All ingredients are packaged raw and then steamed in their recyclable carton. This method of preparation “keeps all the natural moisture, vitamins and minerals coming from the fresh produce within the meals, locking in all the freshness, flavour and nutrients,” according to the brand.

The meals, which also feature Posh Nosh Salmon, are free from grains, sugar and gluten, making them suitable for sensitive stomachs and dogs of all ages.

Marleybones’ lineup also features its two variants of air-dried treats and a quartet of functional food toppers to support gut, dental, heart, skin and joint health.

The brand’s portfolio offered “a great alternative to traditional processed petfood and frozen diets by providing pantry fresh meals that deliver the nutritional benefits of a home-cooked diet served in a convenient pantry – and planet-friendly packaging”, said Wilson Skov.