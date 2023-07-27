Finnebrogue is investing £2.8m in an upgrade to its plant-based food factory that will eliminate 580 tonnes of CO2 emissions and provide greater energy security.

The investment in its vegan food production site in County Down, which opened in 2020, means the roof now has 2,846 solar panels. It will eliminate 580 tonnes of CO2 emissions and provide further energy security, the supplier said.

Finnebrogue has also committed to increasing car parking and infrastructure around the site to accommodate any future expansion.

The changes come as the company’s overall revenue is expected to surpass the £200m mark this year – up from £188m last year.

“We are particularly confident about the increasingly significant role we can play in the plant-based category in the years to come, our output having grown threefold in two years,” said Jago Pearson, Finnebrogue chief strategy officer.

“We are privileged to have four outstanding food production facilities in County Down, the oldest being just eight years old, but we are always seeking ways in which we can make improvements so we can make more food the best it can possibly be,” he added.

The solar panels will come on stream this month while additional infrastructure is expected to be finished by the end of the year.