Fresh oat milk company Oato has launched a Caffè Latte SKU as a limited-edition offer.

The exclusive offering is created for Modern Milkman and combines Oato with coffee, vanilla and caramel.

It is made in small batches in Lancashire using 100% British oats and filtered water.

“At Oato, we are constantly developing new flavours with our classic fresh Oato,” said Carl Hopwood, founder of Oato. “Since our inception in 2019, we have been complimented on our taste alongside coffee. We wanted a ready-to-drink oat latte available for our long-standing customers on the British milk round Modern Milkman.”

The launch was said to align with Modern Milkman’s mission to deliver “fresh, sustainable, and delicious products straight to our customers’ doorsteps”.

“We can’t wait to get this unique offering out to our community,” said the retailer. “Together, we’re not just fuelling mornings, we’re championing a healthier, more sustainable way of life.”

Caffè Latte by Oato is available exclusively through Modern Milkman with deliveries starting on 9 August.