Birds Eye’s Green Cuisine has become an official partner of Team GB ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The brand will be supporting the team for a second time as it attempts to make plant-based foods more accessible.

The collaboration will see Green Cuisine educate shoppers on the nutritional benefits of plant-based food and support Team GB’s drive for environmental sustainability.

The brand will also work alongside the team’s athletes to raise awareness of how including plant-based products in diets can help human health and that of the planet.

“Team GB athletes perform to the highest standards possible, and we want consumers to recognise, through this partnership, how the nutritional value of plant-based foods can help them perform to their highest standards in their day-to-day lives as well,” said Victoria Westwood, UK and Ireland marketing cluster lead at Green Cuisine.

“This partnership offers us a golden opportunity to highlight the benefits of a flexitarian lifestyle for the good of ourselves and the planet, and allows us to go one step further and deliver a united sustainability strategy,” she added.

As part of the partnership there will be a new education programme for children, building on the brand’s ‘Welcome to the Plant Age’ marketing campaign, empowering children to challenge people to rethink how accessible flexitarian diets can be by educating children and teachers.

The programme will also use Team GB and Paralympics GB’s youth engagement programme ‘Get Set’, which offers free, cross-curricular resources and activities for schools and community groups.

As a result, Team GB and Green Cuisine have launched a ‘Get Set to Go Green’ programme to empower children aged seven to 11 to explore sustainability and advocate green, healthy habits.

Get Set to Go Green aims to reach over 25,000 primary school teachers in 2023 and 2024, providing them with 18 downloadable ideas including videos full of activities and challenges to support with lesson content.

“Environmental sustainability is a huge focus for us at Team GB, so working with Green Cuisine to bring to life our work in sustainability is a great step forward,” said Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB.

“We look forward to working together to showcase the environmental benefits of opting for plant-based foods, as well as empowering children to build green, healthy habits.”