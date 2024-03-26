Finnish plant-based brand, Oddlygood has launched its oat milk into the UK for the first time.

The brand, which is from Finnish dairy company Valio, launched a new range of Barista Oat Milks into Asda from 25 March.

Initially its vanilla and salted caramel Barista oat drink variants (rsp: £2.50) have launched, with rollout of its Barista Oat Drink (rsp: £2) to come in June.

Its products had been developed by a team of dairy experts with the aim of addressing the growing demand for quality plant-based products, which meant they had superior taste and functionality, Oddlygood said.

The oat drinks are high in protein, which improves foamability to support with coffee making, while also being usable in smoothies and baking.

Oddlygood has also invested in its manufacturing method to ensure product quality and minimal wastage, using 100% of the oat flour.

“Our focus on quality and taste is what sets us apart in the market,” said Nina Gillsvik, global CMO at Oddlygood. “The focus is on creating interesting products and flavours that are simply great in their own right, not just alternatives to milk.”

Gillsvik added the brand hoped it would introduce new customers to the category.

Alongside the plant-based milk launch, Oddlygood has also secured listings for its Dreamy Lemon and Dreamy Berry Dessert SKUs (rsp: £1.50), which are already listed in Tesco and Morrisons.

The launch will be supported by a seven-figure marketing investment and led by its new global campaign ‘An Ode to Oddness’.

The campaign aims to celebrate the unique and make the odd the norm.

It will drive awareness through PR, experiential sampling, OOH, instore and influencer partnerships including with Bosh, a vegan plant-based food platform.

“We’re confident that our success in the Nordics has given us the learnings to perform in the UK,” said Gillsvik. “We’ve already seen a very positive response to the brand. The UK is thirsty for fresh thinking in the plant-based drinks category.”