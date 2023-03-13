Quorn has launched a vegetarian Chicken & Leek family pie in what the brand has claimed is the first for the frozen meat free category.

The pie (rsp: £4/ 680g) will be available from 26 March in Sainsbury’s, serves four and has been developed as an affordable mealtime solution at just £1 per portion.

“There’s an increased demand for meat free family focused options, and this was a gap in the market when it came to frozen meat free pies that feed the whole family,” said Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn Foods UK.

Riley added that “there are no other products like this in the frozen aisle, giving retailers the perfect opportunity to drive incremental sales amongst meat reducers”.

The Vegetarian Chicken & Leek family pie can be oven cooked and is made with quorn pieces in a creamy leek sauce, encased in shortcrust pastry and topped with puff pastry lid.

This comes as the brand claims it has increased its frozen market share to 37%.

“Our new Vegetarian Chicken & Leek Family Pie opens up the ideal family mealtime, for relaxed evenings in after everyone’s had a busy day, or cosy weekends spent all together at home,” Riley said.