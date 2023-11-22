Plant-based pioneer brand Redefine Meat has secured its first UK listing for a range of six products in Ocado.

The range (rsp: £4-£4.50) comprises Redefine Pulled Pork; Redefine Pulled Beef; Redefine Bratwurst; Redefine Lamb Kofta Mix; Redefine Premium Burgers and Redefine Beef Mince.

The brand has become known for its 3D printed whole cuts. However, the products available at Ocado were instead made with a mixture of traditional meat production processes and ingredients, it said.

According to Redefine Meat, the products offer the same taste and texture as animal meat, following close study of the animal original products, while being made of 100% plant-based ingredients.

The products are made from a combination of soy, pea and wheat proteins and are cholesterol and GMO free. They are sold straight from the freezer to provide a longer shelf life and to reduce waste.

“Quality and versatility are the biggest barriers to mainstream plant-based meat adoption,” said Redefine Meat UK managing director Simon Owen. “With our success in the hospitality market and penetrating the highest levels of the culinary world, we believe we can also disrupt the retail sector in a big way.”

Manufactured in the Netherlands, this online listing is the Israeli brand’s first step in building what it calls the new meat category in European retail.

“We’re pleased to be the first retailer in the UK to sell Redefine Meat to offer consumers new versatility and innovation in plant-based meat products,” said Olivia Small, buying manager at Ocado. “With one of our key missions being to offer our consumers ‘unbeatable choice’, this range was a natural fit with our unrivalled range of premium products.”

Redefine Meat has said it has plans to launch into in-store retail next year with the development of a brand-new chilled range.

It will also widen its expansion in foodservice in the UK and across Europe.

“Relentless ambition, innovation and perfectionism is why we’re bucking the market by continuing to grow – why foodservice customers keep re-ordering, and why we receive hundreds of messages every week from consumers asking where they can buy new-meat so they can also enjoy it home – now they can with Ocado,” said Owen.