The Collective has launched a new and improved dairy-free range.

The NPD (rsp: £2.75/300g) has seen The Collective move away from its existing dairy-free range with its signature layer of compote to a “blended” style with flavours stirred through the base of the product.

The yoghurt alternatives are available in two flavours, Mango and Vanilla, containing real mango fruit pieces and Madagascan vanilla respectively.

The base of the product has been kept the same and combines British oats and coconut, rather than the more typical solely coconut or soy.

The decision to blend the flavours and the base came following shopper research which revealed the layered, “gourmet” dairy-free product was perceived as more indulgent and sugary than it was in reality, due to the visible fruit compote layer.

It hopes to cash in on health-conscious consumers and the range has been developed to be HFSS compliant, with the mango variant containing 6.5g of sugar per 100g and vanilla 5.8g of sugar per 100g. The range also contains vitamins D and B12.

The launch will be supported with a paid social campaign and shopper marketing activation, including online sponsored search and various sampling activities to drive trial and encourage flexitarian shoppers to try the new range.

The new range is available in Waitrose now and will be available in wider grocery this autumn.

The launch of the big pots follows the launch of The Collective’s Dairy Free Suckies pouches for children, which are a finalist for The Grocer’s 2023 New Product Awards.