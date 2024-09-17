The Tofoo Co has launched Tofoo Katsu as the latest in its added value range.

Tofoo Katsu (rsp: £3/240g) is made of the brand’s Naked Tofoo, coated in a katsu-style breadcrumb. It is designed to offer an easy, quick and convenient solution for midweek meals.

The brand said it was capitalising on an increased consumer demand for natural meat-free alternatives.

It will launch into Sainsbury’s this month.

The launch is the latest in a strong year of NPD for the brand following the launch of Seitan in April and Tex Mex Burgers in May.

“2024 has been an incredibly strong year for Tofoo,” said MD Dave Knibbs. “We’re now the second biggest brand in meat-free, bucking the category decline with growth at 20.7% year on year.”

“And with four new product launches this year, a spot on the Wagamama menu nationwide and further listings secured in foodservice, we’re excited to continue to propel Tofoo forwards as we enter our next era of rapid expansion, with Tofoo Katsu being just the start of our next phase of added value products,” he added.

Last month, it was acquired by a new private equity owner to push the plant-based brand to the next stage of growth and reach more consumers with its tofu offering.

German private equity firm Comitis Capital acquired a significant majority stake in the business, with the previous private Japanese investor exiting.