This has launched a plant-based chicken shawarma line into the mults.

The This Isn’t Chicken Shawarma (rsp: £3.30/170g) will be available in Asda from 8 April, Waitrose from 1 May and Co-op on 6 May.

The new product is primarily made of soya and fava bean protein, with a blend of spices including smoked paprika, cumin, coriander seed, cassia, ginger, mint and cayenne pepper.

“I love this product Shawarma’ch! Sorry, I couldn’t resist,” said Mark Cuddigan, CEO of This. “Seriously though, I really do, and we believe This Isn’t Chicken Shawarma will be a customer favourite.”

This has built on its “chicken-iest” vegan chicken pieces to “create the ultimate shawarma experience” with different “hyper-realistic” shapes and a fibrous texture achieved through the company’s extrusion technology.

It is high in protein and a source of fibre and can be pan-fried in six to eight minutes.

This Isn’t Chicken Shawarma is also on sale in the Netherlands in Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the market.