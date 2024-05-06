This has launched the first nationally distributed chicken thigh meat alternative.

Its new This Isn’t Chicken Thighs line (rsp: £3.30/ 220g) will be available at Tesco nationwide from 13 May.

The brand said the NPD was perfect for multiple occasions from traybakes to curries and stews as the product delivered the “perfect balance of flavour and texture”.

The plant-based thighs will be available in packs of four and are made of soya and fava bean protein, meaning they are high in protein and fibre.

This said its extrusion technology in manufacturing had enabled the plant-based chicken to have a meaty and fibrous texture.

The soy and fava protein bundles are bound together with an olive oil-based fat and then coated in a seaweed layer to replicate the structure and texture of chicken skin.

The brand explained this first-to-market product had been made possible by cutting-edge research and three patent-pending technologies.

“We’re reinventing the way people experience plant-based dining and we’re incredibly excited to share our latest product launch, This Isn’t Chicken Thighs,” said Mark Cuddigan, CEO of This. “We’re on a mission to lead a revolution to change what people eat, to protect animals and the environment – and with our ridiculously delicious and nutritious plant-based food we’ve got you covered with the ultimate plant-based chicken thigh.”