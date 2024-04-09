Tiba Tempeh has launched Tempeh Mince alongside new packaging designs and listings for its core range.

The Tempeh Mince (rsp: £2.99) is the first of its kind and the brand claims is the only plant-based mince to contain 100% natural and organic ingredients.

The product is also high in protein and fibre, counts as one of the 5 a day and is gluten-free.

The mince alternative will be available in Ocado from May.

It comes as the brand has unveiled a new pack design to improve standout on shelf, educate consumers on what tempeh is and inspire them with easy recipe suggestions, it said.

Tiba Tempeh will also now be available in over 400 Sainsbury’s stores from May with its Original Tempeh Block and Sweet Chilli Marinated Tempeh Pieces.

The launch will be supported by a marketing plan including outside store digital posters, e-commerce and promotions.

Encouraging consumers to ‘Get That Tiba Feeling’

The campaign will encourage consumers to ‘Get That Tiba Feeling’, showing how natural, plant-based protein can make them feel “healthier, lighter, energised and altogether more alive”.

“Our new pack design, tempeh mince and Sainsbury’s listing will continue to push tempeh into the mainstream and support our mission to create a better world by inspiring people to eat more deliciously different, naturally healthy and sustainable plant-based food,” said Ross Longton, co-founder of Tiba Tempeh.

Tiba Tempeh is listed in Ocado, Planet Organic and Whole Foods Market, as well as through DTC, foodservice channels and recipe box companies.

The company has also expanded into Europe this year, launching into Spain and France.