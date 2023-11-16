Meat-free challenger brand VFC has launched its first range of uncoated vegan chick*n breasts and mince into Morrisons.

The new freezer-aisle products are the first of the brand’s ingredients range and take VFC beyond its core selection of southern-fried coated vegan chick*n options.

VFC Chick*n Mince (rsp: £2.50/300g) is a first-to-market product with 31g of protein per 100g, 65% less saturated fat than conventional chicken mince, 7.8g of fibre and is gluten free. It is made of soya protein.

It was described as a “game-changer” by VFC co-founder Adam Lyons, who led the development of the range.

“We’re proud to offer a product that matches the taste and texture of conventional chicken mince, whilst providing exceptional nutritional value,” said Lyons. “We believe that our customers will be delighted with the taste, versatility, and health benefits of this innovative addition to our product range.”

The wheat and pea protein VFC Chick*n Breasts (rsp: £2.50/180g) replicate real chicken breasts and are high in protein, a source of fibre and low in saturated fat.

“We recognise that health is a key driver for consumers in this category,” said Alison Reilly, head of marketing for VFC. “Expanding our product portfolio into uncoated products not only allows us to appeal to incremental meal occasions in the week, but also aligns with our mission of sparing chicken’s lives by featuring our products in more mealtimes.”

The latest launches follow the recent acquisition of Clive’s Purely Plants by the brand, which it said was part of its growth strategy and mission to remove animals from the food chain.

The Morrisons listings will be followed by further distribution across the major multiples in 2024.