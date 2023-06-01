Violife has launched its new Creamy with Garlic & Herbs cream cheese alternative spread.

The Upfield brand’s new spread (rsp: £2.75) is the second flavour development in Violife’s Creamy range and launched into Sainsbury’s this week.

It is made of coconut oil and contains garlic, chives and parsley. The product has also been reformulated to be creamier than previous Creamy lines.

“We want to help show consumers that eating a more plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to give up your favourite recipes, but instead, it’s about ‘adding’ to your diet and enjoying simple and delicious twists to your favourite dishes,” said Jess Millner, senior brand manager at Violife.

The cream cheese alternative is free from the top 14 allergens, including dairy, soya, gluten, lactose and nuts, as well as preservatives. It is also non-GMO and fortified with vitamin B12.

“We have an exciting new product pipeline in the works, and we’re proud to be the leading plant-based alternative-to-cheese brand encouraging more Brits to try super simple vegan swaps that are better for our planet without sacrificing on flavour,” Millner added.