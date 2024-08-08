Vivera has launched plant-based chicken pieces to its lineup.

The SKU (rsp: £2.65/175g) is made from vegetable and soy protein.

The pieces are rich in protein and fibre with added iron and vitamin B12, while also being low in saturated fat and calories.

The brand said the new launch would show people they can get “great taste and texture plus enough protein from plant-based eating”.

The pieces have been designed to be ideal for mid-week dinners like stir fries, pastas and rice bowls as well as working well for sandwiches and salads at lunchtime.

The product is launching into Asda supermarkets nationwide in the chiller section. Products are also suitable for home freezing.

“Vivera promotes eating ‘open-minded’, whether health, the environment, sustainability, animal welfare (or a combination of all these) are the driving force behind devouring more plants,” said a brand spokesman. “Vivera is proof that high-quality, great-tasting ‘meat-free’ options do exist.”