Poundland has cut jobs in its head office in a bid to reduce costs following a decline in sales.

About 60 jobs are believed to have entered a consultancy process across its supply chain, finance, IT and property teams.

“Providing the amazing value we promise our customers, depends on us delivering a business that is simple and efficient, so our costs are as low as possible,” said a Poundland spokesman.

“As part of a recent review, we took action last month to make sure we continued to deliver for customers, removing some central roles where we saw an opportunity to work smarter and more efficiently.

“It goes without saying we’re doing all we can to look after colleagues affected.”

The retailer said only jobs in its head office in Walsall were affected.

Poundland’s like-for-like sales were down 6.9% year on year in the three months to 30 June, according to its latest quarterly trading update, which blamed the challenges of implementing a new group-level sourcing arrangement through parent Pepco for clothing and general merchandise. It followed a 0.7% decline in like-for-likes in the six months ended 31 March.

Poundland has also been closing underperforming stores, with its estate shrinking by 19 stores to 845 in quarter to 30 June.

Earlier this month, the variety discounter began encouraging customers into stores by promising to give away £1,000 a day for 30 days to randomly chosen shoppers at checkouts.