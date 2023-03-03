Poundland has introduced website software to help job applicants and workers who experience difficulty reading online content.

The plug-in software, from Recite Me, is intended help those who encounter barriers when trying to read and understand the content, whether due to disabilities, learning difficulties, visual impairments or because English is not their first language.

It means visitors to Poundland’s careers website, or its portal for staff, can click on a paragraph of text to hear it read aloud. They can also click on an image to be told what it shows.

According to Poundland, it helps the one in five people who have a disability, including those with common conditions such as sight loss and dyslexia. The software also provides a translation tool featuring over 100 languages.

“As a responsible employer, it is important we provide opportunities for our colleagues to thrive and be the best version of themselves,” said Poundland diversity, inclusion & wellbeing manager Carina Mardenborough.

“As part of our annual engagement survey, our colleagues shared their voice on how we can enhance their colleague experience. Some of that feedback was becoming more digitally inclusive, providing essential resources to support their needs.”

Recite Me also counts Boots, Dunelm and union GMB among its customers.