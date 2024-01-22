Poundland is ‘pounding prices’ in a new online and in-store value campaign.

The retailer is highlighting how much it undercuts recommended retail price on scores of fmcg products under the slogan ‘Price Pounders’.

In a departure from Poundland’s trademark green branding, red Price Pounder signs throughout stores are calling out the savings against rrp on big brands such as Heinz and Coca-Cola.

A campaign page on Poundland’s website lists 83 Price Pounder lines, under a banner promise of “making every pound go further”.

“We’ve been pounding prices on hundreds of big brand essentials with our range of Price Pounders,” it says.

“From cleaning supplies to snacks and even toiletries, we have everything you need to keep your home running smoothly without breaking the bank.

“Grab yourself a bargain today and make shopping more accessible and affordable than ever. Shop now and save big on your everyday essentials.”

Poundland has also been supporting the campaign with social media posts and marketing emails highlighting savings on brands such as Heinz and Pot Noodle.

The Grocer has approached Poundland for a comment on the campaign.

A trading update from owner Pepco Group last week revealed Poundland like-for-like sales grew 0.9% in the first quarter to 31 December, with demand for fmcg offset by a weaker performance in clothing.

The quarter saw Poundland complete a move to sourcing its clothing lines at group level through Pepco, resulting in a new range in stores.