Poundland has launched a price comparison campaign which is so far targeting Sainsbury’s, Asda, B&M, Home Bargains and The Range.

The campaign is claiming savings on brands such as Lurpak, Diet Coke, Radox and Domestos in a series of 20-second YouTube videos, each targeting a different retailer.

Poundland has also created a price comparison page on its website and is supporting the campaign with Instagram posts.

The videos star comedian Alan Devally, who fronted Poundland’s first TV ad campaign in 2021.

The messaging builds on Poundland’s in-store ‘Price Pounders’ campaign, which highlights savings against recommended retail price on leading brands.

“Here in Poundland, Lurpak has been price pounded to just £2.75,” says Devally in one of the videos, adding that “over in Asda land” the price is £3.75. Poundland is also claiming savings on baby clothing compared with Asda’s George range.

Against Sainsbury’s, Poundland is highlighting a 50p saving on a litre bottle of Diet Coke, at £1 versus £1.50.

“Poundland’s the home of amazing value – always has been, always will be,” said a Poundland spokesman.

“And of course, we’ve been expanding into whole new categories such as clothing that offer that same value too.

“The new campaign highlights some of the ways in which Poundland can save customers money.”

The campaign challenges B&M on Radox and Peperami, Home Bargains on Domestos and The Range on Hot Wheels toy cars.

Poundland is in the process of introducing 2,000 new general merchandise lines as result of a new arrangement that sees the range sourced at group level via the retailer’s parent Pepco. It is a change The Grocer revealed was on the way in November, when Poundland completed a similar move with its clothing range.

The latest price comparison campaign is not Poundland’s first. In March last year it targeted Asda, Morrisons and Wilko via in-store posters.