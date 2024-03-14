Poundland is launching a new TV ad campaign to highlight its latest ranges, including clothing and home lines now sourced at group level through its parent Pepco.

The new sourcing arrangement, to which Poundland switched last year, led to a wider childrenswear range and more brands.

The campaign – featuring Irish comedian Alan Devally, who has fronted Poundland advertising since 2021 – will kick off on 15 March on ITV during lunchtime news before airing during Coronation Street later the same day. It will run until mid-April.

The ads will also highlight grocery ranges, showcasing how Poundland has “completely revamped and extended into whole new categories”, according to the retailer.

Poundland, which is also busy revamping dozens of stores to better showcase its latest ranges, wants shoppers who may not have visited in a while to come and see how much it has evolved.

“There’s been a transformation under way at Poundland for quite some time – in fact a Poundland in 2024 is simply light years away from the kind of store customers would have experienced a decade ago,” said commercial director Tim Bettley.

“With our significant investment in ranges, stores and service, it’s now the right time to invite customers who haven’t seen what we now offer, to come and take a look for themselves at the changes we’ve made.”

Having switched to sourcing clothing and home ranges at group level, Poundland is in the process of doing the same with general merchandise. It will result in the introduction of 2,000 new lines across all its 850-plus UK & Ireland stores, in the “single biggest change in its general merchandise offer in Poundland’s 30-plus years’ history”, according to the variety discounter.