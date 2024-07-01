Superdrug has opened its largest UK store, at 10,000 sq ft, in London’s Westfield Stratford Shopping Centre.

The store, which opened on Friday (28 June), has doubled in size following an extension, creating 25 new permanent roles.

It is among the 25 stores Superdrug recently said it would open this year, which marks its 60th on the British high streets.

The extended store features Superdrug’s latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances, such as its own-brand cosmetics range Studio London.

A fragrance counter features “purse-friendly” promotions on perfume and aftershave by premium brands such as YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada and Valentino.

Eyebrow, lash, nail and piercing services are available from the store’s ‘Beauty Studio’, which has also doubled in size.

“We are delighted to be opening an even bigger store at Westfield Stratford, making it the largest Superdrug store in the UK,” said Superdrug property director Nigel Duxbury.

“We are confident that local customers will be excited by the new store offering and enjoy our ranges of popular health and beauty brands, luxury fragrance counter and professional Beauty Studio.”