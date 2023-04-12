Fortnum & Mason has launched a wealth of NPD for the coronation of King Charles III, bound to adorn the tables of only the poshest street parties.

With honey from hives in Queen Camilla’s Wiltshire Garden, to hand-designed collectible tins inspired by countries of the Commonwealth, F&M has curated a collection of luxury food and drink, dripping in royal warrants and memorabilia from the British Isles to the corners of the former empire

Coronation Stilton Jar 

£25/250g

Organic potted blue stilton from family-run producer Cropwell Bishop, based in Nottinghamshire.

 

English Berries Summer Preserve 

£9.95/340g

Preserve featuring strawberries, cherries, redcurrants and raspberries. F&M suggests trying with clotted cream scones and Victoria sponge cakes.

 

Queen Consort Honey

£40/200g

Zesty, citrus honey from the hive in Queen Camilla’s private garden.

 

Caledonia Fruit Cake

£39.95/750g

Fortnum’s Caledonia fruitcake features whisky from a distillery nestled on the Balmoral estate and honey harvested from hives in Royal Deeside.

 

Coronation Chocolate Coin 

£7.95

Giant chocolate coin in an embossed tin.

 

Musical Coronation Tin 

£30/500g

A keepsake musical box that plays ‘God Save The King’ filled with seven types of biscuit, blended with ingredients from Fiji (ginger), Canada (cranberry and orange), South Africa (macadamia nut) and Scotland (ling heather honey).

 

English Rose Sweets in Pewter Tin 

£75/100g

English rose sweets with Welsh rosewater in a tin made from Sheffield pewter.

 

Coronation Blend Ground Coffee Tin

£18.95/250g

Tin of East African arabica coffee blend, grown in Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.

 

Coronation Organic Darjeeling Tea Tin 

£19.95/200g

Tin of Indian Darjeeling tea. Fortnum & Mason describes it as the ‘champagne of teas’.

 

Coronation English Sparkling Wine

£42.50/75cl

Royal Warrant holder Camel Valley has been producing award-winning English wines in Cornwall since 1989, and the sparkling wine it created exclusively for Fortnum’s contains a blend of chardonnay, seyval and pinot blanc.

 

Royal Brackla 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch

£90/70cl

Whisky from Royal Brackla. This Highland distillery first received a royal warrant when King William IV chose it to be his whisky at the Royal Court in 1833.

 

The Coronation Tea Hamper

£385

If you can’t decide between these items, Fortnum & Mason has a hamper including most of the items listed as well as fine bone china tea set and coronation tea towel.

