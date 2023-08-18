Administrators are going over bids for Wilko as the 12,000 employees of the collapsed high street chain wait to learn if they face redundancy.

With the deadline for bids having passed on Wednesday, the outcome of the process is set to be decided within days.

It’s thought unlikely there will have been a bid for the whole of Wilko as a going concern, meaning many of its 400 stores could face closure. An announcement from administrator PwC is expected next week.

All Wilko’s stores are expected to continue trading in the meantime, though home delivery and click & collect orders have been halted.

Wilko collapsed into administration last week after failed attempts to find a buyer for the 93-year-old chain. The retailer was in the midst of a turnaround plan while seeking new equity to refinance the business.

It followed a torrid few months for the home and garden chain, in which it abandoned plans to launch a company voluntary arrangement, with landlords expected to reject the rent reductions involved in the restructuring process.

Rival discounters B&M, Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range are among those reported this week to be potential bidders for up to 50 stores each in the administration process.

Hilco UK is also thought to be a potential suitor, having provided Wilko with a £40m two-year revolving credit facility in January, secured partly against its brand name.

Other potentially interested parties are said to include Laura Ashley owner Gordon Brothers, which walked away from talks to rescue Wilko prior to its collapse into administration.

However, no parties have confirmed an interest.