Robert Miles
Robert Miles is an analyst at Mintec.
Grain shortage set to push gelatine prices higher
As bad grain harvests around the world send animal feed prices soaring, food manufacturers…
Xanthan price hikes a problem for dieters
As high maize prices continue to stoke fears about food price inflation, slimmers and those on a gluten-free diet
Why mustard prices are hotting up
Mustard prices are hotting up, as growers increasingly turn away from planting mustard seed in favour of other crops…
Tighter supplies of tea set to loosen in 2013
Tea prices hit the headlines at the start of last month as poor weather in key producing…
Rise in glucose prices to have a big impact
Droughts in the US and Russia have already had a devastating effect on grains prices…
How is 2012 turning out for commodities?
At the turn of the year, the markets were betting on significantly lower prices in 2012.
Hazelnut prices set to drop as market calms
After years of record commodity prices and extreme volatility, confectionery, cereals and spreads makers can at last look forward to lower prices for hazelnuts.
Thai chicken import ban to end
As the EU prepares to lift its import ban on fresh Thai chicken, poultry from Thailand could become a growing favourite with retailers…
Rain and floods spell end to cheap potatoes
Favourable weather conditions throughout 2011 and plentiful supplies have made potatoes as cheap as chips in recent months.
Doughnuts battered by sugar, oil and dairy hikes
Homer Simpson would not be amused. First, rising prices on malting barley threaten to send the cost of beers soaring. Now raw material hikes spell bad news for his favourite snack.
Commodities: Droughts could mean 2012 is a precarious year for tea
Supplies of tea from Kenya, Sri Lanka and India have fluctuated – but prices have been kept down by a fortunate balancing act. Robert Miles reports
Commodities: Green, green glass is a clear winner as material costs fall
It’s eco-friendly, safe and now, with raw material prices down, relatively cheap. Can glass stay strong as emerging markets up consumption, asks Robert Miles
Commodities: Orange juice prices will fall, just wait for the harvests
Orange juice prices have soared after crop failures in key regions, but following two years of price hikes, a fall is now on the cards, says Mintec’s Robert Miles
Commodities: Sugar prices set to increase as EU production declines
Supply shortages and rocketing global prices are sending costs sky-high. So what does the future hold for the EU sugar industry? Robert Miles reports
Commidities: Baked beans feel squeeze as tomato prices increase
Baked beans and canned spaghetti are set to become more expensive as EU tomato production falls while demand rises, says Mintec’s Robert Miles
Snacks are biting back with a crunch on British pockets
Price hikes on raw materials mean shoppers may soon have to pay more for their snacking habits. Mintec’s Robert Miles reports
Commodities: Detergent ingredients soar, threatening retail prices
Detergent brands have been relying on consumer loyalty and large ad spends, says Mintec’s Robert Miles. But cost increases are threatening their dominance
Commodities: Pressure mounts on price of the British pint
Taxation and the threat of minimum pricing are just the tip of the iceberg for beer suppliers. The cost of key ingredients is rising too, says Robert Miles
Commodities: Tariff cut may open up new banana suppliers to the EU
Ever more volatile weather conditions and a shift to GM production may not squeeze banana production as feared, says Mintec’s Robert Miles
Commodities: Cracks appear in UK hopes for a profitable egg market
Egg prices may be rallying after their summer slump but UK producers face a bruising from an EU fudge over welfare rules says Mintec’s Robert Miles