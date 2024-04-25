Sainsbury’s achieved what it claimed was its “strongest year” for grocery sales and market share gain by “winning the weekly shop” from its rivals.

During a results presentation outlining its the 2023/24 financial results, CEO Simon Roberts credited the continued impact of the grocer’s ‘food first’ strategy over the last three years, and now its new Next Level strategy for improving the supermarket’s value perception and choice.

Grocery sales grew 9.4%, with volumes also increasing quarter on quarter throughout the financial year to 2 March, Sainsbury’s said. However, it did not provide specific details on volume.

“We’re the only full-choice grocer taking share from both the limited-choice supermarkets, and what I would call the more expensive grocery retailers,” Roberts said, adding that more customers were now choosing to do their “main weekly shop” with Sainsbury’s, more often.

Sainsbury’s value perception and customer satisfaction scores were the highest for six years, Roberts said. The improvements to the value perception came from its Aldi Price Match, Nectar Prices scheme and now Everyday Low Pricing, he said.

Customers were also coming to Sainsbury’s for big occasions, with the supermarket enjoying a “record-breaking” Easter, Roberts said. Sales of the key ingredients that go into “proper easter Sunday lunch” were up 10% year on year, with legs of lamb up by three-quarters on last year.

As the rate of food inflation continues to fall from the highs of last year, customers were increasingly “balancing their baskets”, with “less evidence” of them trading down to cheaper lines, like Sainsbury’s entry-level Stamford Street. At the same time, sales of premium Taste the Difference were up by 12%.

While food sales remained strong, sales across Argos and Sainsbury’s GM ranges remained flat. A drop-off in the number of customers buying energy-saving electronics compared to last year when energy costs surged was partly to blame.

Sainsbury’s also had a “more difficult year” in clothing, which CFO Bláthnaid Bergin put down to the combination of “some misses on our part” and a “promotional market”.

“Today’s results are all about Sainsbury’s winning in food,” Roberts said. “Food is now three-quarters of this business, and it really is now firing on all cylinders.”

Store investment work underway

Sainsbury’s retained 15.3% of the UK grocery market according to latest figures released by Kantar this week, up from 14.9% the same period last year.

Having built a “winning platform on value”, Roberts is focusing the next stage of Sainsbury’s Next Level strategy on further improving its range and availability.

The supermarket is now able to offer 80,000 SKUs across both Sainsbury’s and Argos. However just 15% of Sainsbury’s stores currently stock the full range. To improve that, Sainsbury’s will invest in 180 stores over three years to improve the offer.

As part of the work, Sainsbury’s will roll its free-from aisle into all stores. It had been trialling the format in 20 stores since November, as revealed exclusively at the time by The Grocer.

Sainsbury’s will also reset its petfood category, as well as introducing new ranges and formats to its beer, wines and spirits aisles, Roberts said.