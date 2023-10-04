Soft drinks supplier Belvoir Farm has introduced a new “made with sunshine” tagline for its Freshly Squeezed Lemonade after investing in solar energy production at its Leicestershire farm.

The company has installed 1,085 PV solar electricity panels in total over the last 18 months, capable of generating 315,500 kw per year. On good, sunny days this means it can produce four times as much power as it needs to run its packaging lines.

This has led Belvoir Farm to prioritise packing its Freshly Squeezed Lemonade in the spring and summer months, enabling it to make the claim that the line is “made with sunshine” across its packaging and marketing.

On less sunny days, packaging requires energy from other, non-renewable sources, however.

Jessica Pinnick, senior brand manager at Belvoir Farm said the installation of solar panels was “an additional effort to make sure that we’re being sustainable from a factory perspective”.

In addition to the solar panels installed on site, Belvoir Farm is a zero waste to landfill business and all of its packaging is fully recyclable.

“Everything that we do here on the farm is around sustainability,” Pinnick said. “It’s not a new buzzword to us. It’s been embedded in the heart of everything that the business has done over the last 40 years.”

The lemons used in the Freshly Squeezed Lemonade are one of just three ingredients, and come from a supplier which processes them using solar power.

“There isn’t a huge amount of processing that goes into the product or any additional energy required,” Pinnick added. “It’s a full end-to-end story of how we manufacture the product, from picking the fruit off the trees all the way through to bottling it in our plant.”

The Freshly Squeezed Lemonade is sold in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and on Ocado (rsp: £3.50/750ml). It is also available in impulse channels in 250ml canned format.