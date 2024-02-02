Britvic has announced three-quarters of the power needed to make its soft drinks in the UK now comes from renewable energy, following the construction of a new 160-acre solar farm in Northamptonshire.

The J2O, Robinsons and Tango maker penned a 10-year purchase power agreement with Atrato Onsite Energy in July, and the solar farm is now fully operational, Britvic said.

It has begun to exclusively supply Britvic’s factories in Rugby, London and Leeds with renewable energy, meeting 75% of its total electricity needs across the three sites.

Britvic said it hoped to be able to reach 100% solar-powered operations in the future.

The 650,000 sq m solar installation would cut 1,113 tonnes of carbon dioxide from Britvic’s supply chain each year, the soft drinks maker claimed.

The initiative was part of its long-term commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, it added.

“This is an exciting opportunity to ensure that the some of the country’s most recognisable and much-loved soft drinks are powered by renewable energy,” said Sarah Webster, Britvic director of sustainable business.

“We know consumers want to buy more sustainable products, and this is another step towards reducing carbon emissions and our long-term sustainability targets.”

Last year, Britvic signed an agreement to produce its Ballygowan mineral water using electricity generated from wind energy.

The company also launched an £8m project to improve energy efficiency and halve carbon emissions at its Beckton site.