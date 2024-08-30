Soft drinks brand Fhirst has secured its first national grocery listing with Ocado.

Multipacks of the brand’s Lemon Lime, Ginger Mandarin, Cherry Vanilla, and Passion Fruit sodas have launched online (rsp: £5.90/4x330ml). They will have an introductory price of £4.40 for six weeks from the start of September.

Fhirst offered “a healthier alternative to current sodas on the market” with each of its drinks boasting two billion living probiotic cultures, the functional soda brand said.

They contain 5g of prebiotic plant fibre per can, as well as added zinc and just six calories.

Fhirst claims to be the only science-backed functional soda on the market, having undertaken an in vitro study to prove more than 90% of the living cultures in its drinks are stable – even when transported and merchandised ambiently – and reach the gut intact.

This was down to a “unique microencapsulation process” which facilitated “maximum probiotic culture release”, Fhirst said.

The brand, founded in 2023, is also stocked on Amazon and in over 600 independent retailers and 150 health stores in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing our first national listing with Ocado,” said Fhirst co-founder Pip Brook. “Fhirst is one of the healthiest functional gut lovin’ sodas on the market right now, and we’re excited to bring our great-tasting proposition to shoppers.”

“We’re here to change the soda landscape, showing that sugar and sweetener-laden sodas are a thing of the past,” she added.