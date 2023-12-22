Highland Spring’s fruity sparkling water cans have temporarily disappeared from supermarket shelves due to the bottled water brand changing its co-packer.

At the time of writing, a search of Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s websites for the drinks returned no results.

Additional research by The Grocer using Assosia data revealed the drinks had disappeared from Sainsbury’s by early October, followed by Tesco and Asda in early November [12 w/e 22 December 2023].

A search of the Ocado website, however, returned all three variants – Rhubarb & Ginger, Pear & Elderflower, and Blackberry, Plum & Hibiscus – in both single 330ml cans and multipacks of four.

Highland Spring debuted the drinks – which combine its Scottish sparkling water with fruit and herb flavourings and apple juice – back in 2021.

When approached by The Grocer, a Highland Spring spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely still selling our Highland Spring sparkling flavoured cans and they remain a core part of our range.

“We have had temporary, short-term supply issues as we changed co-packers, which has now been resolved.

“New stock will be back on shelves from January, and they continue to be listed in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Asda.”

Highland Spring’s £8m gain this year was driven purely by higher prices: it sold 3.2 million fewer litres through the tills, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 9 September 2023].