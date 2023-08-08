Healthy soft drinks brand Moju is to take on a six-month sponsorship of Channel 4’s breakfast daypart.

The partnership, announced today (8 August) will see idents for the vitamin shot brand appear between 6:45am and 10am every weekday and 7am and 9.45am on weekends across Channel 4’s morning programming schedule.

The idents will run from August 2023 to January 2024 and are predicted to reach 12 million adults, according to the brand.

Sponsoring Channel 4’s breakfast programming comes after Moju launched its first-ever ATL campaign earlier this year.

“This partnership marks a huge milestone in the Moju journey,” said Moju CEO and co-founder Rich Goldsmith. “Since day one, we’ve been on a mission to feed the nation’s mojo with a fresh way to kickstart their day.

“Making our shots easily accessible through increased distribution has already fired up our growth, but the visibility and association with Channel 4 breakfast is where things can get really exciting.”

Moju, which was founded by Goldsmith and Charlie Leet-Cook in 2015, has widespread presence across grocery and retail. Its 420ml dosing bottles are currently stocked at Asda, Co-op, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

It also sells a range of four ready-to-drink 60ml shots (ginger, turmeric, vitamin C and vitamin D), for on-the-go consumption.

The brand, which holds a 62% value share of the functional shot category [Circana 52 w/e 16 April], predicts it will hit £20m in retail sales in 2023.